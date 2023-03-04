Colorado Springs Fire responding to a structure fire on S. Academy Friday evening

Watch Now
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2540 S. Academy Blvd. on Friday evening
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:35:02-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at 2540 S. Academy Blvd. The structure is located near Giberson Park in southeast Colorado Springs.

At this time, there is no information for the cause of the fire, and if there are any injuries.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
