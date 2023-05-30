Colorado Springs Fire rescues hiker at Garden of the Gods Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a rescue at Garden of the Gods Monday evening. The rescue is happening at Kindergarten, or Gray Rock inside of the park, after the department received the call just after 9 p.m.

According to the department, they performed a technical trail evacuation of an injured climber. They say that the climber is stable, but was unable to get down on their own. The Colorado Springs Fire Department had 20 firefighters, on the scene. The climber was taken down from the mountain in a litter, or rescue basket.

The department says the climber is a 20-year-old male who fell on the rock. He is being taken to the hospital, where his injuries will be evaluated.

