Colorado Springs Fire rescues driver along Platte Ave. Wednesday evening

CSFD
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a water rescue along Platte Ave. Wednesday evening.
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jul 05, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a water rescue Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Platte Ave. located near The Citadel Mall.

According to the department, one woman was trapped in their vehicle after it was surrounded by water along Platte Ave. Her car became stuck after hail caused water to stand along the road.

The department was able to rescue her and drove her home. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman wasn't injured.
