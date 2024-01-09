Colorado Springs Fire on the scene of a large fuel spill Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a large fuel spill Monday evening. The department says the spill is at E. La Salle St. and N. Academy Blvd.

In a post on X, formally Twitter Monday just after 9 p.m. the department said that about 50 gallons of fuel had spilled out of a tanker truck and onto the street. They estimate the they should have the spill cleaned up around 10 p.m.

According to CSFD, E. La Salle St. is closed at the intersection. They say it will open up once the spill is cleaned up.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

