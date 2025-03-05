Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey announces retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey announced he will retire on March 28, 2025. Lacey joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) in 1992 as a Senior Fire Protection Engineer.

Lacey has been Fire Marshal since 1998.

CSFD says Fire Marshal Lacey is an alumnus of Oklahoma State University. He is also a registered professional engineer and a certified safety professional.

Along with his commitment to fire prevention, CSFD says his skills and experiences contributed to his success as Fire Marshal.

“Brett is known by many as a fire service leader, team member, change agent, mentor, educator, and friend. His efforts throughout his career have left a lasting mark on the fire service, not just locally, but also across the state, regionally, and on a national level,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal. “The 32 years of service that he has provided to our community and its citizens have been truly focused on improving our public safety and ensuring the same in an excellent and professional manner. He can be proud of the positive impact that he has had as we take pride in having worked alongside him and appreciate him as a coworker and friend.”

CSFD says the following examples of Fire Marshal Lacey's leadership implemented change:



mandating Class A roofing materials in 2002

hardening structures and vegetation management within hillside areas in 2012

establishing and expanding a nationally renowned and highly reputable Wildfire Mitigation program from the early 2000s

According to CSFD, Fire Marshal Lacey was involved in the following leadership positions during major incidents:

large-scale sporting events planning

Hurricane Katrina’s victim recovery

Castle West Apartment’s arson investigation

New Life Church’s and Planned Parenthood’s mass shooting incidents

Waldo Canyon’s wildfire/conflagration

Black Forest’s wildfire

