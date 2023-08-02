Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes kitchen fire, four people without a home Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Four people are without a home after a kitchen fire burned a room at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Fountain Springs Apartments, located northwest of Panorama Park.

According to the department, a kitchen fire burned a room at the complex, but the fire was contained by the first crew that arrived at the scene within minutes. No other apartment units were affected according to the department.

The department says four people are without a home due to fire damage, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire was not provided at this time.

