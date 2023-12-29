Colorado Springs Fire extinguishes grass fire near I-25 and Tejon Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a grass fire Friday morning near the intersection of I-25 and S. Tejon St. It happened just before noon.

The department says that the fire produced a heavy amount of smoke that could be seen from the interstate. They also say that crews could extinguish the fire quickly upon arriving.

According to CSFD, the fire burned about an acre. Crews were able to mop up the fire and clear the scene just before 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

