Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out a fire at an abandoned building near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at an abandoned building on Wednesday. It happened around 6 p.m. along Colorado Ave. located just south of Antlers Park.

According to the department, the fire took about two hours to get knocked down. They also say that one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

CSFD also says that crews will be on the scene for the next couple of hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

