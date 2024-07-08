Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes fire near southbound I-25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 08, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) they extinguished a grass fire near southbound I-25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

In a social media post, the department said they were at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to CSFD, two southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to extinguish the fire. It was put out just before 3 p.m. Monday.

CSFD says several small fires were extinguished along the interstate.

