Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes fire near southbound I-25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) they extinguished a grass fire near southbound I-25 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

In a social media post, the department said they were at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire southbound I25 near Cimarron St. Crews are working to contain the fire. The #2 and #3 lanes are blocked southbound. Use caution when entering the area to allow fire crews to work the fire. pic.twitter.com/cX890jzzLz — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 8, 2024

According to CSFD, two southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to extinguish the fire. It was put out just before 3 p.m. Monday.

CSFD says several small fires were extinguished along the interstate.

