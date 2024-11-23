Colorado Springs Fire Department weighs on expanding street outreach program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade's homeless response plan, he says he wants to expand the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Homeless Outreach Program.

WATCH: Mayor Yemi Mobolade has a new plan to tackle the issue of homelessness in Colorado Springs

The question is: How important is the expansion?

News5 followed a day with the outreach program to find answers.

"We are going to hit the Greenway Trail. That's where a lot of folks we work with stay," said Ben Johnson with the outreach program.

After driving through bumpy roads, the first stop is under Highway 24 on the Southeast side of Colorado Springs, where we met several people who are experiencing homelessness.

The team members were handing out water bottles and clothes. Johnson says he's seeing more seniors on the streets.

"They are unable to get out of that cycle. A lot of them are medically banned," Johnson said.

Stopping by several hidden sites, the goal is to let people know resources are available.

Johnson says the outreach can be challenging with only four people working in the program.

"If we add more staff, we will impact more people's lives," Johnson said.

Johnson says he's seen the difference the team makes in getting people out of homelessness.

"We want to work with folks who are determined to change the trajectory of their life," Johnson said.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.