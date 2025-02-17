Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department says fire at apartment complex under control

East Arvada Street Apartment Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
East Arvada Street Apartment Fire
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a fire at an apartment complex is now under control.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on East Arvada Street, which is located near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

According to CSFD, they located the fire on the first floor of the building. They say they were able to get water on the fire, and it is now under control.

CSFD says no injuries were reported during this incident.

