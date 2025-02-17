Colorado Springs Fire Department says fire at apartment complex under control

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a fire at an apartment complex is now under control.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on East Arvada Street, which is located near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

According to CSFD, they located the fire on the first floor of the building. They say they were able to get water on the fire, and it is now under control.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 4 declared a #workingfire at 215 E. Arvada after locating a fire in a first floor apartment. They have water on the fire and Tower 1 has completed a primary search of the apartment. pic.twitter.com/AeZQHCZctO — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 17, 2025

CSFD says no injuries were reported during this incident.

