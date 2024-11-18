One person displaced, five dogs dead after house fire near Palmer Park Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is displaced and five dogs are dead following a house fire Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Wesley Drive, which is located near Palmer Park.

CSFD says they extinguished the fire around 1 p.m. They say six dogs were in the home,five of them are dead, and the home owner has been displaced due to the fire.

The majority of the fire was in the kitchen.

