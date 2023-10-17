Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to working structure fire Tuesday

Fire in Knob Hill area Tuesday afternoon
Fire in Knob Hill area Tuesday afternoon
Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 17, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire is located at 628 Yuma Street in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs.

There is no information at this time as to the size or what the fire is burning. At this time, there is also no word on injuries, or what may have caused the fire.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as we learn more.

