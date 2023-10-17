Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to working structure fire Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire is located at 628 Yuma Street in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs.

#UPDATE: bulk of fire is knocked down.



Media stage at Yuma and Willamette pic.twitter.com/7He3OTQg2U — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 17, 2023

There is no information at this time as to the size or what the fire is burning. At this time, there is also no word on injuries, or what may have caused the fire.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.