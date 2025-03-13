Evacuation orders issued for a fire burning east of Schriever Space Force Base Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple crews from across the county are responding to a wildfire burning east of Schriever Space Force Base Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Gusty Bluffs Point and Meridian Road north to Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine, and to the East border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott due to a wildland fire near Gusty Bluffs Point and South Meridian Road.

El Paso County

A pre-evacuation warning has been for Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine rd north to Davis rd, and east to the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott due to the fire.

El Paso County A pre-evacuation order has been issued for Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine rd north to Davis rd, and east to the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott due to a wildland fire near Gusty Bluffs Point and South Meridian Road. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately.



Smoke is visible in the area of Meridian Road and Drennan Road and can be seen across the county. The size of the fire and its cause are unknown at this time.

Jonathan Manalo



News5 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

Editors Note: CSFD originally identified the location as Bradley Road and Marksheffel Road.

