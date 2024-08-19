Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a lost hiker at Cheyenne Cañon

Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a lost hiker at North Cheyenne Cañon Park Monday afternoon.

In a social media post just before 4:30 p.m. CSFD says there is heavy rain in the area, and the hiker cannot get back to their car.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to CSFD.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

