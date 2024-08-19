Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a lost hiker at Cheyenne Cañon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a lost hiker at North Cheyenne Cañon Park Monday afternoon.

In a social media post just before 4:30 p.m. CSFD says there is heavy rain in the area, and the hiker cannot get back to their car.

#ColoradoSpringsFire responding to Cheyenne Canon for a lost hiker. Heavy rain is reported and the hiker cannot get back to their car. No injuries reported at this time. T4, E10, BC4, Utility 4, and Drone 52 responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 19, 2024

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to CSFD.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

