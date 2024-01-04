Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues a dog who fell through ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog is back home safe after an ice rescue in Colorado Springs Wednesday. It happened at Nancy Lewis Park, which is located near the intersection of E. Fillmore St. and N. Union Blvd.

Firefighters say a dog had wandered out onto the ice, and fell through. Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were quickly able to get the pup to safety.

The department is using this incident to remind everyone about ice rescues. If you see an animal in trouble, call 911. They ask that you do not attempt to rescue them yourself.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.