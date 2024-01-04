Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues a dog who fell through ice

Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 22:21:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog is back home safe after an ice rescue in Colorado Springs Wednesday. It happened at Nancy Lewis Park, which is located near the intersection of E. Fillmore St. and N. Union Blvd.

Firefighters say a dog had wandered out onto the ice, and fell through. Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were quickly able to get the pup to safety.

The department is using this incident to remind everyone about ice rescues. If you see an animal in trouble, call 911. They ask that you do not attempt to rescue them yourself.

