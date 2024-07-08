Colorado Springs Fire Department contains structure fire Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) contained a structure fire on the northeast side of the city Monday evening.
In a social media post shortly after 5 p.m. CSFD reported the structure to be near the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Van Teylingen Drive, which is located near Palmer Park. They ask that you avoid the area.
According to CSFD, the fire was reported in the basement and crews were able to contain it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
