Colorado Springs Fire Department names new Fire Marshal

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has named Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper as their new Fire Marshal.

CSFD says Fire Marshal Cooper will be sworn in at a ceremony on April 9. He was awarded the position following a nationwide search after the retirement of Fire Marshal Brett Lacey.

Fire Marshal Cooper is from Colorado Springs and began fire service in 1998, previously working as a Firefighter and Fire Inspector in Summit County. He has been a member of CSFD since 1997 and has worked as the following:



Fire Inspector

Plans Examiner

Unit Supervisor

Deputy Fire Marshal

CSFD says Fire Marshal Cooper graduated from the National Fire Academy's Executive Fire Officer program and received designation as Fire Marshal through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

According to CSFD, Fire Marshal Cooper has a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.

Throughout his career, CSFD says Fire Marshal Cooper has a strong dedication to community risk reduction efforts. He has been involved with the International Fire Service Training Association (IFTSA) on several validation committees for fire service training.

Fire Chief Randy Royal released the following statement regarding this announcement:

“We are pleased to announce former Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Cooper has been selected to be the new Fire Marshal for the CSFD, filling this position upon the retirement of Brett Lacey. Fire Marshal Cooper has been with the department since 1997 and has been the Deputy Fire Marshal for almost 21 years. We are excited about his depth of experience, his knowledge base, but most importantly his passion for public safety, fire prevention and keeping the citizens and community we serve safe. He is a proven leader, and we are confident that he will keep our Division of the Fire Marshal moving forward with continued positive outcomes going into the future.” Fire Chief Randy Royal

