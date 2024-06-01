Colorado Springs Fire Department mopping up a fire near Gold Camp Road Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are mopping up a grass fire near Gold Camp Road and Sunrise Lane on the southwest side of the city.

In a social media post shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, CSFD said smoke was in the area, and neighbors had reported seeing lightning strike the ground.

A CSFD drone was in the air to find the exact location of the fire. Once located, CSFD says it sent coordinates to responding crews who then hiked to the fire.

CSFD says the fire was about a tenth of an acre in size when crews arrived. Firefighters then worked to extinguish the fire with hand tools.

According to the department, the fire is now 100% contained and crews are working to mop up hotspots. They also say the drone will do a final sweep with its thermal imaging capabilities to ensure all hotspots are out before firefighters hike back down.

