Colorado Springs Fire Department helps deliver baby girl Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and American Medical Response (AMR) helped deliver a baby girl Wednesday afternoon.
IT’S A GIRL!Today at 2:21pm Engine 4 and AMR delivered a sweet baby girl into the world! Mom and baby are both doing great. We are thrilled we got to be there for the incredibly special moment. It’s not every day we get to deliver a baby! Congratulations to the whole… pic.twitter.com/SH0mijTcN8
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 4, 2025
The delivery happened around 2:30 p.m.
CSFD says the mom and the baby girl are both doing great. They also say they are thrilled to have been a part of the special moment.
Congratulations to the family on their newest addition!
___
____
