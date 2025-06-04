Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department helps deliver baby girl Wednesday afternoon

Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and American Medical Response (AMR) helped deliver a baby girl Wednesday afternoon.

The delivery happened around 2:30 p.m.

CSFD says the mom and the baby girl are both doing great. They also say they are thrilled to have been a part of the special moment.

Congratulations to the family on their newest addition!

