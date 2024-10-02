Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes structure fire Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they extinguished a structure fire Tuesday evening.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sinton Road, which is located near the West Fillmore Street exit of I-25.
CSFD says crews reported a fire in a detached parking garage at the apartment complex.
At this time, the fire is knocked down and crews are searching for hidden fire before starting overhaul operations. It is unclear how the fire started.
