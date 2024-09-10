Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes house fire Monday evening

Nairnshire Drive Fire
News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder
Nairnshire Drive Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a house fire on the northeast side of the city Monday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nairnshire Drive, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say there was heavy fire coming from the house. CSFD says they were able to protect homes nearby after most of the fire was knocked down.

According to CSFD, firefighters then entered the home and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

