Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes fire in Bear Creek Park Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) extinguished a fire in Bear Creek Regional Park Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the park, which is located on the south west side of the city.

According to CSFD, the fire was about 20 by 30 feet before firefighters put it out quickly. CSFD says they want to remind everyone not to burn outside Monday due to the Red Flag Warning.

