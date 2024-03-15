Colorado Springs Fire Department donates fire engine and PPE gear to Colorado Springs sister city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a special event at the Colorado Springs Fire Department Headquarters Friday.

Two guests from the Colorado Springs sister city, Nuevo Casas Grandes, located in Chihuahua, Mexico were in town as the fire department held a ceremony handing over a fire engine and personal protective equipment with the help of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Mayor Edith Escarcega Escontias and Fire Chief Ontivaros of Nuevo Casas Grandes were presented with challenge coins and a plaque from COS Mayor Yemi Mobolade and CSFD Fire Chief Randy Royal. March 15th, 2023.

According to the department Mayor Edith Escarcega Escontias and Fire Chief Ontivaros of Nuevo Casas Grandes were presented with challenge coins and a plaque presented by Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade along with the engine donation and PPE equipment.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Nuevo Casas Grandes is a city located in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the partnership between the two cities began in 1996.

This is not the first time the City of Colorado Springs has donated to Nuevo Casas Grandes, in 2021, the department donated a 1997 HME Becker Type 1 engine, at the time this was the third engine donated to Nuevo Casas Grandes since 1996.

In 2022, the City of Colorado Springs celebrated a 60-year partnership with its original sister city Fujiyoshida, Japan which became the first sister city in 1962.

All Colorado Springs sister cities are listed below with the date they became one:



Fujiyoshida, Japan (1962)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (1983)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (1994)

Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico (1996)

Bankstown, Australia (1999)

Ancient Olympia, Greece (2014)

Kranj, Slovenia (2022)

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.