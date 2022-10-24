The City of Colorado Springs celebrates 60 years as a sister city of Fujiyoshida, Japan

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Monday, October 24th Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs and Mayor Shigeru Horiuchi of Fujiyoshida, Japan celebrated the 60-year relationship as sister cities.

Mayor Suthers and Mayor Horiuchi celebrated the occasion by planting two Japanese Lilac Trees at America the Beautiful Park to remember the occasion.

Mayor John Suthers was recently in Fujiyoshida back in 2017, where Mayor Horiuchi and Mayor Suthers had previously planted trees to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the sister cities.



The sisterhood between the two cities began in 1962 and was the first of seven international sister cities Colorado Springs would come to have.

The Sister Cities International program was created at President Eisenhower’s 1956 White House summit on citizen diplomacy. Eisenhower envisioned a network that would be a champion for peace and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world at the local level.

Fujiyoshida is a city located in central Japan and stands at a population of around 50,000 people.

Known as one of Japan's high-elevation cities the town holds the world-renowned Chureito Pagoda with its gorgeous cherry blossoms and stunning views in beautiful proximity to Mt. Fuji Japan.

