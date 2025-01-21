Watch Now
Colorado Springs Fire Department contains RV fire Tuesday evening

News5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they contained an RV fire Tuesday evening on the north side of the city.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Cascade Court, which is located near the I-25 and West Fillmore Street interchange.

According to CSFD, the fire spread and scorched a tree nearby, but firefighters were able to get the fire contained. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

