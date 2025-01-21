Colorado Springs Fire Department contains RV fire Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they contained an RV fire Tuesday evening on the north side of the city.

Initial report was dire in RV had spread to nearby structure. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the RV. No injuries reported on scene. Fire investigators have been called and are responding. pic.twitter.com/KIb9uHebrV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 21, 2025

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Cascade Court, which is located near the I-25 and West Fillmore Street interchange.

According to CSFD, the fire spread and scorched a tree nearby, but firefighters were able to get the fire contained. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

