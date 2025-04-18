Colorado Springs D-11 athletic director fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 is working to learn why the athletic director for District 11 in Colorado Springs was fired.

News5 learned of Chris Noll's termination after several viewers reached out. According to the school board's agenda, Noll's termination was effective April 3, "per board policy."

Colorado Springs School District 11

"We can confirm that Christopher Noll is no longer employed with the district," a spokesperson for D-11 wrote to News5. "As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide additional details."

Noll was the 2024 Educator of the Year Award winner for D-11, which recognizes staff who contribute significantly to D-11's goal of student achievement. Noll was also a finalist to be a commissioner for the Colorado High School Activities Association in 2022.

News5 has attempted to contact Noll over social media and other means to no avail. As this is a developing story, we will provide updates as they become available.





