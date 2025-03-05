Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A company that employs around 1,000 people in Colorado Springs notified the state Tuesday that it's planning layoffs.

The company Microchip operates a manufacturing plant off of Cheyenne Mountain Road, which is located near the Broadmoor World Arena.

Microchip, which added 400 jobs in 2024, is laying off 238 people.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the company is cutting around 2,000 workers worldwide because automakers are buying fewer microchips.

