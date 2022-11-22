Colorado Springs community gathers for support and healing in wake of Club Q tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The tragedy at Club Q in Colorado Springs has motivated many events to offer support and healing.

“A lot of people are feeling emotionally raw and scared and wanting some action done around this,” said University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health and Wellness, Stephanie Hanenberg,

At the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs there were several sessions of an indigenous tradition called a Circle of Support and Healing.

All in attendance sit in a circle where thoughts and feelings are shared face to face.

The circle had to be expanded because so many people showed up for the event.

It included people who knew victims of the Club Q shooting and others who felt the need to show support.

“Important for me to just be here, because there are so many people that were personally affected by this, that I care about deeply,” said UCCS Student Body President, Axel Brown.

Health and wellness counselors say the impact of the tragedy at Club Q reaches well beyond the walls of the club. Joining others to express thoughts, shed tears, voice anger, take a stand, and be supportive are all ways of coping and moving forward.

