Colorado Springs City Council President Pro Tempore Richard Skorman resigns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Richard Skorman, the current Colorado Springs City Council President Pro Tempore, resigned today, effective December 31.

Skorman recently won re-election in April 2021 for Council District 3, returning to the city council for his second term serving the district. He served two terms for a different district from 1999 to 2007. From 2006-2008, he also served as the Regional Director for U.S. Senator Ken Salazar.

Skorman cited challenges from the pandemic as his reason to leave. He will be focusing on his business full time to implement plans for his full business recovery.

