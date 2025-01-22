Colorado Springs City Council to expand sit-lie ordinance to cover more areas and businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council has expanded the area covered by the Sit-Lie ordinance. City law allows police officers to issue tickets to those who sit and lie on the surface of any public right of way.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says officers would give a verbal warning before issuing a citation. People express mixed feelings about the Sit-Lie ordinance expansion.

"Maybe two to 10 homeless people," said Zoe Clark, a Mountain Wookies manager.

Clark says she and workers have been dealing with thefts and crimes.

"We do open carry in our business so that we feel safe," said Clark.

Since 2022, CSPD says officers have written 130 tickets to those who are sitting, kneeling, or lying down on the surface of any public right of way. Now, her business will be within the new expansion.

"Great idea to help clean up this part of town," said Clark.

Daryby Hapgood with Happy Eats Pasta says he's seen a difference since the Sit-Lie ordinance has been in place.

"I actually saw an officer... that was actually talking to one of the homeless gentlemen that was out front of our establishment," said Hapgood.

Hapgood says he's seen more police.

"They are driving a lot more," said Hapgood.

However, not everyone feels the same way about the ordinance expansion. Don Briggs, who's experiencing homelessness, says he received a ticket recently.

"They are going to make more places where we can't do things for life. In order to survive, we need to sleep," said Briggs.

Some say criminalizing unhoused people is not the right way to solve the problem.

"We are investing significant resources," said Homeless Union organizer, Max Kronstadt. "Every time the ticket is written, time that police are spending,... time that courts are spending."

The city council will consider the new expansion for the second vote on January 28.

