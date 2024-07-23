Colorado Springs City Council set to vote on massive annexation request on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council members are set to vote Tuesday on a major development that would add 9,500 new homes to the city.

Local developers with the La Plata Communities say Colorado Springs is growing, and people need houses.

The 'Amara' plan is to build housing, schools, and parks on 3,200 acres by the Springs city limit.

"It would include single-family housing, multi-family housing, civic, and other commercial mix use," said Katie Carleo, acting assistant director of planning at the City of Colorado Springs.

The Springs Planning Department says developers submitted the annexation proposal in 2021. For years, the city and other agencies have reviewed the plan.

However, water supply for the new development has been an issue.

News 5 contacted Colorado Springs Utilities and asked whether or not it has enough water supply for this development.

Springs Utilities says the city's water supply is now enough.

It can now meet at least 128 percent of existing usage, thanks to people and the city actively conserving the water.

"If the development moves forward, they (developers) will still require to come back with details of their development plan. That will go through a review process and send out information to all the neighbors," Carleo said.

The annexation proposal needs the Colorado Springs City Council's approval. The first vote is set on Tuesday.

