Colorado Springs City Council seeking volunteers for law enforcement commission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC).

The commission was created in June of 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd murder, and a reckoning about use of force among police departments. They held their first virtual town hall back in 2021.

WATCH: LAW ENFORCEMENT TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY COMMISSION HOLDS FIRST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission holds first virtual town hall

LETAC makes recommendations to city council about how to improve the relationship between the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the public.

A report in 2022 from LETAC outlined areas where they believed CSPD excelled, and areas where they believed there was room for improvement.

WATCH: CSPD LETAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS

CSPD Letac report recommendations

If you'd like to apply, you must live within Colorado Springs city limits. To learn more about LETAC and to apply, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.