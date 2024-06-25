Colorado Springs City Council scheduled to hold public hearing Tuesday for Arrowswest Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing regarding the Arrowswest Apartments during a meeting Tuesday.

The apartments would bring more than 200 apartment units to the corner of Garden of the Gods Road and North 30th Street, which is located on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The site would be right across the street from 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, which was the site of a controversial proposal that was struck down by Colorado Springs City Council in 2021.

In March, the developer withdrew an application in an attempt to rezone the area.

Back in April, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted 7-2 during a meeting to recommend the rezoning and approval of the controversial Arrowswest Apartments.

The public hearing is near the end of the agenda for Tuesday's meeting. It will be held in Council Chambers, which is located on the third floor of City Hall on North Nevada Avenue.

To view the ordinance, click here. To view the zoning change, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

