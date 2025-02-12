Colorado Springs City Council passes e-bike ordinance on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council approved a new rule for e-bike users on urban and open space trails.

The law would allow Class One e-bikes on city trails. E-bikes under Class One provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling.

Nic Ponsor, a local bike shop owner, says running the bike shop business in Colorado Springs has been difficult.

Ponsor says he supports the ordinance because it could increase bike sales. He needs the economic boost to keep running his business.

"E-bike demand has continued to go up for the last decade, exponentially grown. It continues to. As a bike shop, to survive, we have to focus on where the ball is going," Ponsor said.

Others say they are not against expanding e-bikes in the city.

However, Colorado Springs Parks, Trails, and Open Spaces (TOPS) advocates say motorized vehicles are not allowed on TOPS-funded property.

"Very clear under the ballot question. To expand the e-bike access, which is motorized, onto TOPS-supported properties requires votes from the public," said Wayne Williams, an attorney representing advocates for TOPS.

Williams says he hopes that the city will make appropriate choices when phasing in laws concerning TOPS open spaces.

This is the first vote for the ordinance. The City Council needs to vote again on the next city council meeting in two weeks.





