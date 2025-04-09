Colorado Springs City Council holding Special Election in June for Karman Line Annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS — On June 17, 2025, Colorado Springs voters will decide whether or not the Karman Line should be annexed by the city.

The following language will appear on the ballot:

“Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, annexing that area known as Karman Line Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road intersection into the City of Colorado Springs?” City of Colorado Springs

Military and Overseas ballots will be mailed out on May 2. Voters in the city will have their ballots mailed out on May 23.

All ballots must be returned to the city by 7:00 p.m. on June 17 for them to be counted.

The decision to hold a special election comes after a citizen-initiated referendum petition reached the required number of signatures for the city council to bring the issue back to the table.

On Tuesday, April 8, the city council chose to have a Special Municipal Election rather than repealing the annexation.





Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone who spots this animal to contact their Pueblo office. It might be a raccoon with mange, but CPW is not 100 percent certain. Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.