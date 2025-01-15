Colorado Springs City Council changed details of marijuana law from a 1-mile to 1,000-foot buffer zone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council members approved a change to the city's marijuana ordinance on Tuesday.

Previously, the city council approved an ordinance implementing a one-mile buffer zone between recreational cannabis shops and schools, daycares, and treatment facilities.

That wording is changed from a one-mile buffer zone to a 1,000-foot buffer zone.

"People have spoken. We don't need to ask them again. This is a settled issue," said Tom Scudder, who owns several cannabis stores.

Scudder says it was good news that people voted for recreational marijuana by passing Ballot Question 300 in November.

"Medical sales last three years have been down, over 60 percent now," Scudder said.

That's one of the reasons why Scudder wants the city to allow recreational cannabis sales in the city.

More than 40 people who support Ballot Question 300 were in Tuesday's council meeting.

Some say allowing recreational marijuana is an opportunity to create more jobs.

"It creates a wide range of professions from custodial staff, lab technicians, and security personnel," One supporter said during public comment.

Others say it's another option to help local veterans.

"This is something that can support veterans without adding stress to anybody."

The city council voted 6-3 to remove and replace the one-mile buffer with a 1,000-foot buffer.

It will vote again at the next city council meeting on January 28th. It could consider possible options to repeal Ballot Question 300 by referring another measure to April's ballot.

"We've put a lot of time, energy, and money into this," Scudder said. "It's been a pretty tough battle."





