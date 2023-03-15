Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Scott Hiller

Scott Hiller Scott Hiller

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

The stunning scenery and natural beauty of Colorado Springs is what brought all of us here. Protecting our Open Spaces and Parks preserves the uniquely wild nature of our city while also attracting a high wage workforce . We must be responsible stewards of the nature around us. I support continuing the Trails & Open Space Tax (TOPS) so that the City can continue to acquire land in order to protect our open spaces. Fiscal responsibility and allocation of our general taxes to our parks needs to be restored. My goal will be to ensure that the Parks Budget returns to at least 8% of the General Fund Budget.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

One of the top issues on the minds of the citizens of District 3 is the seemingly out-of-control development springing up around. Many feel that their quality of life and safety is being jeopardized. I agree. The city should not allow unbridled growth, the overcrowding of residential neighborhoods, nor create irrational zoning types in the name of “affordable housing” or "growth". These actions only reinforce high prices during economic boom times and ensure an environment of overbuilt and vacant buildings during recessions. They can also lead to over-densification in areas with already questionable fire evacuation plans.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

I am a scientist. I look at the world around me and approach challenges from that perspective. As a Chief of Geosciences and geophysicist, I regularly use evidence and data to make consequential decisions that affect public safety as well as billions of dollars of infrastructure. Looking at what obstacles we in Colorado Springs are likely to face in the future, whether it be wildfires or water allocation issues, a data based scientific approach is something I will bring to the table.

