Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Roland Rainey

Roland Rainey Roland Rainey

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Public Safety would be my #1 priority (CSPD manpower issue and emergency management). First, we need to address the recruitment issue by reassuring new hires/recruits that their department supports them 100% while performing their duties in accordance with the law. Secondly, we need to conduct year-round recruitment from various organizations outside the Police Academy to assist in addressing our manpower issue (i.e., Military Law Enforcement units, local community security units, and Pikes Peak Job Fairs). Furthermore, our citizens deserve a well-structured emergency management evacuation action plan (EEAP) during wildfires that would allow them to build a better contingency plan for relocating for long durations, taking appropriate actions to preserve their valuables and property, and CLEARLY understanding the evacuation routes once the order has been given to depart their homes.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

A multi-tier roadmap needs to be developed addressing the following areas that are impacted by our population growth. 1.) Ensure Public Safety requirements are met, which is critical in addressing our increased crime rates (i.e., homicide, car thefts, identity theft), 2.) A quarterly utilities assessment is conducted to ensure resources are adequately provided and stored, such as water and natural gas, 3.) Upgrade energy use, 4.) Expand alternative transportation, 5.) Re-examine our City Annexation Policy, 6.) Commit to finding a solution to affordable housing within one year, and 7.) Infrastructure upgrades need to become a top priority, to name a few.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

Yes, Public Safety! I want to assist the Chief of Police and Mayor in finding solutions to resolve CSPD manpower issue so we can effectively address an unprecedented increase in crime in our lovely city. I also want to assist in restoring officers' trust in their local elected officials, which appears to have been strained over the past few years.

