Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Michelle Talarico

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Public Safety, more police, more support, more training, specific training for the HOP and HOT teams also that they humanely deal with our homeless populations.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

Responsible, balanced smart growth. I believe our infill can add many small homes and apartments that could be affordable to our residents. There are incentives and grant programs for people to renovate their homes to accommodate a renter. It's a win-win, as the home value increases and we have one less person struggling to find attainable housing.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

So many reasons; primarily I believe we are at a crucial exciting time in our city with a new mayor, new CEO of CS Utilities, and 4 new council members. I believe I have a commonsense approach to listening, learning, and supporting my fellow councilors. I have owned a business for 34 years.

