Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Lynette Crow

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Public Safety. Colorado Springs has some of the highest homicide and auto theft rates in our history, we need to make sure that our Police officers have the resources that they need to keep our community safe. I will work with Police to lower crime by recruiting and retaining strong Police officers and will support CSPD in their increasing role to keep our community safe by providing them with the resources they need to reduce crime and keep our City a place where families are welcome and can grow.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

As we grow, we need to do so wisely. We need a thriving economy that supports businesses and creates opportunities for our Citizens. A growing economy is essential to improving our quality of life. Property rights and smart growth are both principals that must complement each other. I will always prioritize serving our current citizens by collaborating with community partners to develop vision, improve services, and improve quality of life with an emphasis on Public Safety, Transportation, and Responsible City management.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

I believe our City is moving in a positive direction. I have lived in Colorado Springs for the past 30 years and have watched Colorado Springs grow into a city that I want to continue to live in. We need to ensure we are sensible and responsible with our resources as we grow. This City Council and Mayor Suthers have done a good job making hard decisions. For instance, Colorado Springs is the fastest metro area to recover from Job Losses due to the COVID Pandemic in the State of Colorado. I will be thoughtful but decisive. I am not afraid to confront hard issues and look forward to serving the people of Colorado Springs.

