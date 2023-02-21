Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Jaymen Johnson

Jaymen Johnson Jaymen Johnson

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Public safety and affordable housing are my top priorities for the City.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

More emphasis needs to be given to infill and renewal in order to slow the sprawl. Growth is good but only if it is healthy sustainable growth. We must consider not only natural resources, such as water, but also city services such as fire and police when considering new annexations. I would require that developers take more affordable housing and renewal projects prior to considering new annexations.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

I want to see us move towards a dais that is truly reflective of the economic and social diversity of our communities. A council that is capable of hearing and seeing you from your level. With the type of empathy that leads to inclusive, rather than exclusive, policies. Policies that consider the needs and desires of the citizens over special interests.

