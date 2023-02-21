Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Jay Inman

Jay Inman Jay Inman

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Many of our residents are being forced to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent, buying their prescription medications, and paying for utilities.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

• Water is an ongoing challenge

• Support a balanced energy portfolio.

• We must bring Natural Gas costs down.

• Police and Public Safety – Colorado Springs saw more murders in 2022 than in any year since 1985, FBI data shows.

• Work for solutions for affordable housing

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

I care about our citizens, I care about our city, and I care about doing what makes sense. Politics is truth applied to community. What makes sense is not all glitz and glamor but answering the questions of how we organize and sustain our city so that it promotes citizen flourishing. For that reason, the shaping of what I think makes sense for our city is that I put the protection of life and economic opportunity at the center of my political thinking.

