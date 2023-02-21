Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Jane Northrup Glenn

Jane Northrup Glenn Jane Northrup Glenn

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Maximize freedom for residents. A growing number of people want to work for themselves and use their skills, trades, homes, and property for income; they want to grow and raise their own food; make their own health decisions; and creatively help each other with minimal interference from the government. I support changing ordinances that are prohibiting people from managing their own lives and if necessary, I will find loopholes in the current law so people can do those things without legislation.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

Just as engines have governors to measure and regulate its speed, the city needs a similar device for growth. I support ending future subsidies, incentives, grants and special tax districts for developers and corporations for the purpose of fostering organic growth rather than contrived growth.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

I look forward to educating people about how we can solve problems without relying on government funding or programs. I have many concepts and ideas to share with the community.

