Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Gordon Klingenschmitt

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Gordon Klingenschmitt is running on “Love Your Neighbor Campaign” platform, meaning as your representative, I pledge to vote the same way I believe you would vote, if I were in your shoes and you were in mine.

A) Support our first responders for enhanced public safety including police, fire, medical and community caregivers.

B) Support critical infrastructure including roads, energy, and efficient use of natural resources, to grow the economy and prosper our beautiful city.

C) Reduce over-taxation of our citizens and protect the rights of taxpayers. With inflation doubling egg or gasoline prices, why are Colorado Springs sales taxes now higher than Denver, Pueblo, and Castle Rock?

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

I’m open to regional planning discussions between county and city officials, if equitable taxation solutions can be negotiated to minimize transfer payments from taxpayers to non-taxpayers. Water rights in our State Constitution are private property rights, traded openly on the free market. When our city taxpayers pay to procure water rights, they should have fair access to use they city water for which they’ve already paid, without waste, pollution or intrusion, and without leakage to nonpaying customers. Annexation of future developments should carefully plan to match the need for resources projected for future users, to minimize housing costs and provide fair equitable access.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

As a compassionate conservative, I believe experience matters. Other candidates do not share my leadership experience or record. If you care about responsible government, I’m already a proven-effective past legislator. If you care about business and growth, I’ve earned my MBA and founded two successful businesses. If you care about the poor, I’ve led a charity that cares for orphans, widows, veterans and the homeless. If you care about first-responders in uniform, I’m a 20-year honorably discharged veteran who has worn such a uniform. If you care about education, I’ve taught college and support our schools and teachers. If you care about the Constitution, I’ve defended your constitutional rights. If you care about your pocketbook, vote for Gordon Klingenschmitt to lower your taxes. Visit http://GordonForColorado.com and ask other candidates to endorse my “Love Your Neighbor” campaign pledge. Let’s keep Colorado Springs great.

