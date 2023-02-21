Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Glenn Carlson

Glenn Carlson Glenn Carlson

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

When elected, my top priority for my hometown will be to tackle the issues we've seen recently related to our explosive growth, which has come with a slew of issues. Normal growth is healthy and welcomed, but supply chain issues along with inflation have put certain aspects of our growth on steroids. Water has become more of a priority in recent years and with other communities wanting to annex into the Springs, we have to ask the question; do we have enough water? Furthermore, how do we use the water we have more efficiently. Water is a major part of infrastructure and I will always push for continued investment in good roads, stormwater/wildfire management, parks, and clean affordable energy.

Though hard to pick just one priority, I believe planning and responsible growth are a main focus of mine.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

As mentioned, I welcome responsible growth. However, Colorado Springs has always been my home and what I have become laser focused on is protecting neighborhoods. Neighborhoods are important. The character and feel of an area is important. Flying Horse feels different than The Old North End. The West Side feels different than Powers. Southern COS (where I grew up) feels different than downtown. I believe in protecting these gems and ensuring neighbors feel safe, respected, and planned with. I also believe that as our city grows outwards and gains higher density, we need to start asking other questions on areas such as transportation, urban renewal, and zoning, to name a few.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

Aside from being a native and caring about my city, I believe my experience and energy are a perfect match for our needs at this time. I've worked for Colorado's largest company managing large pieces of global business, but now have our own business and we have 35 employees and their families to take care of. I have always had a leave it better than you found it mentality and I believe it is my duty to use my experience, creativity, and energy to ensure I contribute so the people of Colorado Springs can live, work, and play here......and be proud of the place we call home.

____

