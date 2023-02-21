Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: David Leinweber

David Leinweber David Leinweber

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Mental health is my top priority. Too many families have been touched by our region’s mental health crisis. This challenge has been in the headlines for too long and it’s time to fully commit to ensuring our families have access to life saving resources.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

We must grow responsibly. Growth means our city is gaining a strong national reputation and families want to spend their life in our beautiful place. That reputation is fundamentally a good thing. However, we must manage our growth in a way that preserves the quality of life for current residents.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

When we look deep into many challenging issues our community is facing, mental health often is a the root of the cause. Homelessness, Substance abuse, unemployment, reduced productiving, stigma and discrimination, increased healthcare costs, domestic violence, and increased crime all have a strong component of mental health.

____

