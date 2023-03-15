Watch Now
Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Chineta Davis

Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 15, 2023
Chineta Davis
If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Housing for families-Generational wealth through homeownership benefits our families. Water Scarcity- We have a responsibility to ourselves and future children to ensure access to water and power so we must build and expand in a sustainable way. Transportation- As a former Metro Mobility and School District 2 Bus Driver, avid hiker, and Grandmother, I understand the importance of multimodal travel in our city.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

There should already be a plan in place for growth. I plan to study what is on the table at this time and then see how it will affect the Working Class people and our grandchildren's futures.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

We are judged by how we treat the poorest in our community. Housing should be a right. Unhoused people should be a thing of the past in Colorado Springs.
