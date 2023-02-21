Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Brian Risley

Brian Risley Brian Risley

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

I intend to focus on what many believe are the top issues facing our community – public safety, affordability and smart growth. Public safety is at the top of mind for most residents. Reduction in violent crime, addressing homelessness and dealing with property crime are all key issues. Public safety also includes addressing wildland fire concerns, evacuation routes and coping with severe storms. Making sure city departments have the right resources and policies in place to address these issues is critical. Affordability is a huge concern given the recent affects of inflation. Locally, we can make decisions to control increases in things like utility bills, housing costs and limit the burden of government expenses. Smart growth is critical to balance the economic vitality of our region with housing affordability. Appropriate land use is always a concern and preserving the natural beauty of our region while also allowing intentional, measured development requires great balance.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

We know Colorado Springs will continue to grow because it is an incredible place to live. We cannot simply deny future growth and hope that what we have created will continue to thrive. Like businesses, if cities and communities are not growing, they will begin to stagnate and eventually slide backward. The right answer is smart growth that thoughtfully makes the most of the resources we have without creating undue burden. The emphasis of smart growth is centered on creating affordability and attainability in the housing market, maintaining vibrancy and economic vitality and optimizing resources including water, transportation and other existing infrastructure. When a community grows in a controlled, planned and thoughtful manner, it fosters a strong educational system, creates opportunities and supports local employers of all sizes.

Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on City Council?

As a native of Colorado Springs, a father of a District 11 student, a small business owner and a concerned citizen, I want my fellow residents to understand my motivations for running for City Council. I am interested in helping make balanced, thoughtful decisions that are in the best interest of our community as a whole. I have seen the evolution of this region over many years and this is a pivotal point for our city – we have made great strides in the last few years and with the right leadership we can build on our achievements. I look forward to working collaboratively with our community to find a common path forward with broad and diverse support.

