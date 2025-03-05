Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum District 6: hosted by The Gazette and News5 this Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are launching a series of forums to help show voters where the candidates running for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council stand on the city's biggest issues.

Our forums will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon leading up to the April Municipal Election. The forums, hosted by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, will be streamed online at KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV.

Thursday's forum will be the last of the series.

The District 6 forum will include the following candidates:



Aaron D. Schick

Roland Rainy Jr.

Parth Melpakam

ABOUT DISTRICT SIX

According to the previous redistricting report from November 2024, District 6 had a total population of 84,960. You can learn more about the candidates of each district here.

The April 1 sample ballot can be found below:





